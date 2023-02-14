KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Nikki Haley Officially Announces Run For President

February 14, 2023 11:41AM CST
Share
Nikki Haley Officially Announces Run For President

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday.

She becomes the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The announcement, delivered in a tweeted video, marks an about-face for the ex-Trump Cabinet official, who said two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024.

But Haley changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and the need for “generational change,” a nod to the 76-year-old Trump’s age.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
2

Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death
3

Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
4

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with an arrow to plead guilty
5

Cerro Gordo County jury to hear Fort Dodge murder trial starting today