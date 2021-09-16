NIACC to commemorate Constitution Day with presentation on Friday
MASON CITY — As part of the commemoration of Constitution Day on Friday, North Iowa Area Community College will be offering a program discussing how the recent rise of extreme populism in American politics has brought about widespread concern regarding the threat that it poses to our republic and the democratic institutions that sustain us.
The lecture will attempt to define the populist impulse, examine the historical roots of populism and analyze how it differs from mainstream political movements such as conservatism and progressivism.
The program will take place between 2:30 and 4:30 Friday afternoon in the Beem Center, Room 200 on the NIACC campus. The presentation will be facilitated by NIACC political science instructor Bennett Smith and is being offered through the Lifelong Learning Institute. The program is free and open to the public.