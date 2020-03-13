NIACC not having face-to-face classes next week; shifting online on March 23rd
MASON CITY — North Iowa Area Community College will not have face-to-face classes next week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The college says that will allow self-isolation and social distancing to be a priority for anyone who has traveled during spring break. Existing online courses will resume on March 16th as planned.
The college says the majority of the classes will be delivered online from March 23rd until further notice. Select lab-based, hands-on classes will meet as scheduled starting March 30th in a face-to-face format.
In the meantime, the recreation center will be closed to everyone until further notice; all athletic practices and events are suspended until further notice; Lifelong Learning and Continuing Education Departments will be communicating with registered students in the near future; and Performing Arts and Leadership event plans will be shared as decisions are finalized.
Ongoing updates will be posted online on NIACC’s website
MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT SCHULZ TO THE NIACC COMMUNITY
Following the declaration by the World Health Organization that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached a global pandemic level, North Iowa Area Community College will be taking measured steps to help reduce the spread of the virus and limit exposure to the NIACC community.
March 16-20, following spring break, face-to-face classes on the NIACC Campus will not meet. Online courses will meet as planned. Beginning March 23, the majority of NIACC classes will transition online until further notice.
- Lecture format classes will move online.
- Select lab-based, hands-on classes will continue to meet in-person as scheduled.
- Any exceptions will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
- Students in Continuing Education classes will be contacted by NIACC staff in the coming days.
Instructors will be reaching out to students by March 20 to clarify if a class is online or in person and explain expectations for students moving forward. Students can expect to hear from their instructor by March 20 at the latest.
The NIACC campus and all NIACC centers will remain open. In an effort to provide educational continuity, computer access will be available on campus in the Student Learning Center, the Media Center, and McAllister Hall rooms 105 and 110 for those students who do not have access to a computer or the Internet.
The Recreation Center on the main campus will be closed to all students, faculty, staff, and outside visitors until further notice. This measure will allow the college to significantly decrease the number of students and visitors on campus, and in doing so will reduce the risk of exposure to the NIACC community.
Note: All athletic practices and activities will be suspended until further notice as of Friday, March 13, 2020. Student-athletes can expect communication from their respective coaches in the near future.
Students traveling home for spring break are strongly encouraged to stay home, to avoid the risk of infection. NIACC’s residence halls will be open. Students who currently live on campus and wish to remain there must register with Student Services by filling out the Housing Exemption Form by noon on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Dining services will also be open, but may be provided on a limited basis. Additional housing information is forthcoming.
Administration will continue to monitor the outbreak with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), and local health officials. If the spread of the virus worsens, NIACC may implement additional safety measures as needed. Ongoing updates will be posted to this webpage (www.niacc.edu/coronavirus).
We want to emphasize there are no identified cases of COVID-19 at NIACC. These measures are being put into place to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and faculty.
Additional communication is forthcoming and I do appreciate your patience as we work through this unprecedented challenge. If you have any questions, please send them to covid@niacc.edu.
Thank you,
Steve Schulz, President
North Iowa Area Community College