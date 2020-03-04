NIACC & Clear Lake CSD bond issues pass; Mason City CSD voters approve revenue purpose statement
MASON CITY — 80-percent of voters in the 11-county North Iowa Area Community College district have approved a $15 million bond issue. The money raised by the bond issue will go toward various infrastructure improvements, renovations and repairs to the college campus. About a third of the money will also be used to create new regional education centers that will focus on programs that include healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction and information technology.
== Voters in the Clear Lake Community School District have approved an $18 million bond issue. 69-percent of the voters approved, with 1012 voters saying yes to 464 no. $10 million will go towards a wellness and recreation center, with the other money will be used towards other projects throughout the district, including security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary and improvements at Lions Field.
== Voters in the Mason City Community School District have approved changes in the district’s revenue purpose statement that will allow some of the funds to be used to fund a field house project. 2033 of the 2576 voters casting ballots on Tuesday approved the changes. School districts get one cent from sales tax revenues, but the districts must get voter approval to adopt a new revenue statement before it dips into those funds.