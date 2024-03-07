NIACC Board of Directors scheduled to decide finalists for president’s position tonight

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors tonight is scheduled to decide how many candidates they will invite to campus for in-person interviews for the president’s position.

NIACC started the search process in January after Doctor Steve Schulz made the announcement in October that he would retire from the position at the end of June.

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation executive director Chad Schreck served as part of the presidential search committee. “We had 42 applicants. A phenomenal response to that. I was excited to see some really strong candidates. It was hard to narrow it down, bring that down to a top eight.”

Virtual interviews were held earlier this week of that final eight, with the finalists being selected at tonight’s meeting. Schreck says there will be public involvement in the finalists process. “Each of those candidates will have a full day in town, on campus, some public sessions that people from the community, community leaders will be really pushing, and all that input will be given to the NIACC board who will make the final choice at the end of that week.”

Schreck says the NIACC president’s position is an important one for the community. “Very critical and critically-important position and person in our community. Dr. Schulz has done a phenomenal job, has been a great leader and a mentor for me I know. So I appreciate all the work he’s done, and as he rides off, it’s so important that we bring in a strong candidate, so I’m excited to be a part of that process.”

In-person interviews are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of March 18, with the name of each candidate being released one day before each interview.