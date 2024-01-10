KGLO News KGLO News Logo

NFL Regular Season Games See 7% Increase In Viewers

January 10, 2024 12:05PM CST
(Associated Press) – NFL regular-season games averaged 17.9 million viewers, tied for the second highest since averages were first tracked in 1995.

Buoyed by increases of at least 24% in two of the five packages, the first year of the league’s new television contracts saw a total increase of 7% from last season.

The highest average on record is 18.1 million from 2015.

Four of the five broadcast and streaming networks saw increases in their overall packages.

