NFL Owners Approve Change To Overtime Rules In Playoffs

Mar 29, 2022 @ 2:02pm

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession.

In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

