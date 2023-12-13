KGLO News KGLO News Logo

NFL Approves Regular-Season Game For Brazil In 2024

December 13, 2023 1:10PM CST
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024.

It’s the latest expansion in the league’s rapidly growing international plan.

The league says the game will be played at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

The stadium has a capacity of nearly 50,000 and was a World Cup venue in 2014.

The NFL played its first two regular-season games in Frankfurt, Germany, this year, with three more in London.

There will be games in both those countries again in 2024.

