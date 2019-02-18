Next round — Winter Storm Watch Tuesday night into Wednesday
By KGLO News
|
Feb 18, 2019 @ 4:27 PM 
DES MOINES --- Yet another winter storm will impact much of Iowa from late
Tuesday into Wednesday as the recent active weather pattern
continues. Snow will develop over southwestern Iowa late Tuesday
afternoon and quickly move northeast during the evening and early
nighttime hours, falling heavily at times through the night before
gradually tapering off and moving out on Wednesday. Although winds
will remain fairly light, visibility will be significantly reduced
during periods of intense snowfall and road conditions will
rapidly deteriorate Tuesday night.



Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-
Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early,
Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge,
Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center,
Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, and Wellsburg
300 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, total accumulations of 5 to 7 inches
  possible.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa, including north central areas of the
  state.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Winds will
  remain fairly light, but intense snowfall rates may result in
  considerable visibility restrictions, with road conditions
  deteriorating rapidly Tuesday night. Hazardous travel conditions
  could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.

===============
Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-
Buffalo-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, Wabasha,
Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Alma
316 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
  possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and
  southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
