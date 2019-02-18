Next round — Winter Storm Watch Tuesday night into Wednesday

DES MOINES --- Yet another winter storm will impact much of Iowa from late Tuesday into Wednesday as the recent active weather pattern continues. Snow will develop over southwestern Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and quickly move northeast during the evening and early nighttime hours, falling heavily at times through the night before gradually tapering off and moving out on Wednesday. Although winds will remain fairly light, visibility will be significantly reduced during periods of intense snowfall and road conditions will rapidly deteriorate Tuesday night.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Sac-Calhoun-Webster- Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, and Wellsburg 300 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow, total accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Much of Iowa, including north central areas of the state. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Winds will remain fairly light, but intense snowfall rates may result in considerable visibility restrictions, with road conditions deteriorating rapidly Tuesday night. Hazardous travel conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. ===============

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Buffalo- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Alma 316 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.