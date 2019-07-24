Newman opens 1A state tournament Friday at 1:30 against Pekin
DES MOINES — The pairings are set for the Class 1A state baseball quarterfinals. Numbers are seedings of the teams:
11:00 AM Friday — #4 Don Bosco (28-4) vs. #5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4)
1:30 PM Friday — #1 Newman (35-3) vs. #8 Pekin (17-8)
11:00 AM Saturday — #2 Alburnett (32-5) vs. #7 South Winneshiek (29-9)
1:30 PM Saturday — #3 Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. #6 St. Mary’s of Remsen (26-7)
