Newman opens 1A state tournament Friday at 1:30 against Pekin

Jul 24, 2019 @ 10:48am

DES MOINES — The pairings are set for the Class 1A state baseball quarterfinals. Numbers are seedings of the teams:

11:00 AM Friday — #4 Don Bosco (28-4) vs. #5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4)

1:30 PM Friday — #1 Newman (35-3) vs. #8 Pekin (17-8)

11:00 AM Saturday — #2 Alburnett (32-5) vs. #7 South Winneshiek (29-9)

1:30 PM Saturday — #3 Martensdale-St. Marys (34-6) vs. #6 St. Mary’s of Remsen (26-7)

 

Click here for more state tournament information

 

 

 

