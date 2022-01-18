New York City man arrested after pursuit in Worth, Cerro Gordo counties
CLEAR LAKE — A New York City man has been arrested after a pursuit on Interstate 35 in Worth and Cerro Gordo counties.
A criminal complaint says an Iowa State Patrol trooper was dispatched at about 4:30 Monday afternoon to check on a stranded motorist near the 205 mile marker heading southbound on the interstate. The trooper observed the suspect driving in reverse in the left lane, telling the motorist to pull over to the side of the road.
The trooper says the motorist apologized and started driving southbound and did not pull off the interstate, with the trooper activating his lights and siren, with the motorist continuing. The trooper says the pursuit went for about 10 miles before a semi assisted in blocking the car’s path, forcing the car to stop on a bridge near the 193 mile marker in Clear Lake.
57-year-old Robert Gossett was arrested and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of eluding. He remains in jail on a total of $1000 bond.