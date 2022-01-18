      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 3 AM to Noon CST Wednesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth and Faribault MN.

New York City man arrested after pursuit in Worth, Cerro Gordo counties

Jan 18, 2022 @ 11:44am

CLEAR LAKE — A New York City man has been arrested after a pursuit on Interstate 35 in Worth and Cerro Gordo counties.

A criminal complaint says an Iowa State Patrol trooper was dispatched at about 4:30 Monday afternoon to check on a stranded motorist near the 205 mile marker heading southbound on the interstate. The trooper observed the suspect driving in reverse in the left lane, telling the motorist to pull over to the side of the road.

The trooper says the motorist apologized and started driving southbound and did not pull off the interstate, with the trooper activating his lights and siren, with the motorist continuing. The trooper says the pursuit went for about 10 miles before a semi assisted in blocking the car’s path, forcing the car to stop on a bridge near the 193 mile marker in Clear Lake.

57-year-old Robert Gossett was arrested and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of eluding. He remains in jail on a total of $1000 bond.

For the latest

Trending
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
Connect With Us