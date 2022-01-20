      Weather Alert

New weekly COVID cases in north-central Iowa continue to rise

Jan 20, 2022 @ 11:05am

MASON CITY — The number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 in north-central Iowa continues to be on the rise.

According to the new weekly data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1699 new coronavirus cases were identified in the last week in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties, compared to 1491 new cases the week before. In Cerro Gordo County, 598 new cases were reported last week, about 100 higher than the previous week.

The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates were also up when compared to last week. The listening area’s 7-day rate went up from 19.7 to 21.6%, while the 14-day rate is up from 16.6 to 20.1%. 56% of the new cases in the last seven days in the listening area are people under the age of 40.

Cerro Gordo County’s seven-day positivity rate went up from 21.5 to 23.9%, or just slightly lower than one in every four tests coming back positive, while the 14-day rate went up from 18.4 to 22.1%. Wright County continues to have the highest seven-day positivity rate in the listening area at 29.6%, or almost three out of every ten tests coming back positive.

Four new COVID-related deaths were recorded in the listening area in the last week, with two in Wright County and single deaths in Franklin and Worth. That brings the listening area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 488.

While the number of people hospitalized in the state continues to be high, the numbers in north-central Iowa hospitals have slightly declined in the last week, going from 39 to 34. Three patients are in an intensive care unit. 21 of the 34 patients were not fully vaccinated. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 10978 598
Butler 3011 141
Floyd 3453 215
Franklin 2482 155
Hancock 2780 106
Mitchell 2435 108
Winnebago 2881 106
Worth 1690 117
Wright 3524 153
Area Total 33234 1699
Last week total 31535 1491

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Last Week
0-17 19% 14%
18-29 20% 24%
30-39 17% 20%
40-49 14% 14%
50-59 14% 13%
60-69 10% 10%
70-79 3% 3%
80+ 3% 3%

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 23.9 22.1 21.5 18.4
Butler 15.1 13.1 11.6 9
Floyd 22.3 18.5 15.7 13.8
Franklin 20.5 19.7 21.8 17.3
Hancock 16.2 14.3 13.9 10.5
Mitchell 16 20.3 23.2 19.5
Winnebago 26.1 19.1 16.8 14.7
Worth 23.2 22.9 21 18.5
Wright 29.6 30.6 33.2 27.7
Area Total 21.6 20.1 19.7 16.6

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 145 124 21
Butler 48 41 7
Floyd 58 47 11
Franklin 36 33 3 1
Hancock 45 36 9
Mitchell 48 44 4
Winnebago 41 35 6
Worth 11 10 1 1
Wright 56 47 9 2
Area Total 488 417 71 4
Last week total 484 413 70 10

 

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 34 39
ICU 3 5
Vaccinated 13 20
Non-Vaccinated 21 19

 

 

Hospitalized by Age Total Fully Vaccinated Not Vaccinated
1-11 0
12-17 1 1
18-19 0
20-29 2 2
30-39 1 1
40-49 1 1
50-59 6 1 5
60-69 6 2 4
70-79 7 3 4
80+ 10 6 4
Total 34 13 21
