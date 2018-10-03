New volunteer effort started to help family caregivers

MASON CITY — A new volunteer effort is being started in north-central Iowa providing a free respite relief time for family caregivers. The Respite Companions Group’s mission is to provide a short-term, non-medical break time to caregivers who need time away.

John Joyner is a family caregiver specialist at the Mason City Elderbridge Agency on Aging. “Respite is a concept of where the caregiver is allowed to get away from their caregiving responsibilities for a short period of time. It allows them to go off and take care of themselves, re-energize themselves, to go do a hobby they want to do. Something just to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Joyner says short breaks for family caregivers are vitally important not only for emotional health, psychological help, but also for a caregiver’s physical help. “The number one cause for neglect or abuse in caregiver situations happens to be because the caregiver has gotten so fatigued, so worn out, so stressed, that their level of care begins to drop. It’s just not good for the care recipient or the caregiver.”

Joyner says respite companions provide an alternative to spending large amounts of money on services and allows a person to stay in their home if needed, so that the loved one does not have to go to a nursing facility or to another program out of the house. “They’ve determined that people with cognitive disorders function much better in familiar surroundings and with routines that they are used to. The idea is we’ll provide the service in-home, so the loved one can watch their TV set in their chair, and have their dog in their lap through the whole process, and it makes them feel so much more at ease.”

Jim Collison also helped start the program. He says on a typical day in the Mason City/Clear Lake area there are numerous family caregivers who need this type of service. “I’m guessing that on any day in Mason City, Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County, there are 50 caregivers who would like to have this kind of help, so we need more volunteers. We’re going to need 50 or more volunteers who are trained to provide this kind of service.”

For more information, or to volunteer, you can call Collison at 423-0105 or go to the Mason City Volunteer Center’s website at masoncityvolunteercenter.com .

You can listen back to the full audio of today’s announcement via the audio player below