New unemployment claims up again
DES MOINES — New unemployment claims moved up slightly last week.
First-time claims were 14-thousand-586 which is up around 25-hundred from the previous week. It is the first time in three weeks those claims have gone up.
Manufacturing saw the most new claims with around 38-hundred. Self-employed and independent contractors filed nearly 24-hundred first-time claims.
The number of continuing unemployment claims dropped by around four thousand for the week — and remains at more than 180-thousand.
The state paid out nearly 49 million dollars in unemployment benefits last week.