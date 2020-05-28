      Weather Alert

New unemployment claims up again

May 28, 2020 @ 10:33am

DES MOINES — New unemployment claims moved up slightly last week. 

First-time claims were 14-thousand-586 which is up around 25-hundred from the previous week.  It is the first time in three weeks those claims have gone up.

Manufacturing saw the most new claims with around 38-hundred. Self-employed and independent contractors filed nearly 24-hundred first-time claims.

The number of continuing unemployment claims dropped by around four thousand for the week — and remains at more than 180-thousand.

The state paid out nearly 49 million dollars in unemployment benefits last week.

