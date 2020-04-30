New unemployment claims up again, some companies still looking for workers
DES MOINES — Iowa Workforce Development reports the number of first-time claims for unemployment was nearly 29,000 in the last week. Some businesses forced to close by the coronavirus outbreak will be allowed to re-open in 77 counties beginning tomorrow.
IWD deputy director Ryan West says it is hard to say how many employees will go back to work once the restrictions lift — but it should start to cut into the unemployment numbers. “I wish I had the answer to that, I don’t know. Obviously, I guess we will know more here in the next few days. As more stuff goes open — just through deduction of what’s going on — I would suggest hopefully so, yeah,” West says.
The 28,827 new unemployment claims is 975 more than the first-time claims filed the week before. The last six weeks have seen record or near record unemployment filings — with the peak week of 64,194. West says many employers were searching for workers prior to the pandemic — and that hasn’t really changed. “One of the things that kind of gets lost in this are the employers who are looking for employers in this,” according to West. “Just like so many are kind of on the sidelines, so many are in the middle of it because they fit the industry needs.”
He says people who are still looking for a job can go to the Workforce Development website. “You are going to see a list of those employers out there. And we really want people looking at those opportunities because there is certainly an abundance of them. And as the weather gets nicer — that’ll grow obviously,” West says.
The first-time unemployment claims were led by manufacturing, with 7400. Health Care and Social Assistance, along with the self-employed had 4200 claims each.