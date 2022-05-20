      Weather Alert

New unemployment claims in April lowest since 1973

May 20, 2022 @ 10:59am

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped again in April.

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month — the lowest monthly number since 1973. That led to a drop in the April unemployment rate to 3%, down from 3.3% in March.

The total number of working Iowans increased by 10,000 in April compared to March — and that’s 45,100 more than April one year ago.

Manufacturing added 1,100 jobs — the most of any sector for the month — and the fifth consecutive gain for the sector.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man sentenced to ten years for arson, assaulting girlfriend
Police say man found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Mason City over weekend dead
Kensett man pleads guilty to Ventura home robbery, faces probation revocation
Clear Lake council to consider feasibility study on placing hotel in Surf District
New River City Sculptures on Parade display installed
Connect With Us