New Survey Suggests Little Progress Against U.S. Teen Vaping

October 6, 2022 12:14PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) – The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there’s been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids.

The data seems to show an increase, with 14% of surveyed high schoolers saying they vaped recently, up from 11% the year before.

But experts said a change in the online study makes it difficult to compare the two.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Thursday.

Educators say vaping is still a big problem. One principal says kids vaping in school bathrooms and stairwells remains “a constant battle.”

