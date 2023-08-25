New series of postage stamps honors two Iowa bridges

DES MOINES — The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new set of four stamps depicting the architectural beauty of bridges, and two of those bridges lead to Iowa.

The series is simply called “Bridges” and one of them shows an aerial view of the recently-completed Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities, officially known as the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge, which connects Bettendorf and Moline.

Another stamp in the series depicts a span at the other end of the state: The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge which links Council Bluffs to Omaha, Nebraska.

The others are the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City and the Arrigoni Bridge connecting Middletown and Portland, Connecticut.

The 25-cent stamps are for Presorted First Class Mail and they went on sale Thursday.

For more information about these stamps including how to order a First Day of Issue Postmark, click HERE.