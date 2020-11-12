New sculpture in Mason City’s Central Park honors veterans
MASON CITY — A new sculpture in honor of family service members and all military veterans was unveiled in Central Park in Mason City yesterday afternoon as part of Veterans Day.
The bronze sculpture depicts a wounded Vietnam veteran standing and saluting the American flag as a parade honor guard approaches. The sculpture is positioned in Central Park so it’s saluting the flag that’s part of the Veterans Memorial on the west side of the park.
The family of Doctor Mark Mulkey purchased the new piece to be part of the River City Sculptures on Parade program. He says the sculpture honors veterans, showing the respect they deserve for the sacrifices they’ve made. “When I was driving to work one day, I stopped and just tried to look through his eyes, and he’s looking straight at the flag. As most people know that have lived long enough that Vietnam veterans were not given the justice they were due when they came home from the war. I think hopefully this will amend some of the lack of respect for them when they came back.”
Mulkey says he hopes north-central Iowans appreciate veterans who have protected our freedoms and that people hopefully have a respect for the American flag. “We have the ability to express our opinion because of the freedoms that our veterans have worked so hard and fought so hard to protect. To me, respecting the flag is part of the American way of life, and I’d hate to see those traditions go by the wayside.”
Mulkey’s dad’s wife Judy says it helps honor those who served in her family and all north-central Iowa veterans. “My husband was in the service and my father-in-law was in the service, and being veterans just means a lot to me.”
The sculpture placed second in the People’s Choice voting in the 2019 River City Sculptures on Parade exhibit.