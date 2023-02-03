KGLO News KGLO News Logo

New Rules Would Limit Sugar In School Meals For First Time

February 3, 2023 11:31AM CST
Share
New Rules Would Limit Sugar In School Meals For First Time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars.

The proposed change would focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries.

The plan would also dramatically cut sodium in meals served to the nation’s schoolkids by 2029, while boosting flexibility for foods made with whole grains.

The proposal released Friday drew mixed reactions.

Some school nutrition experts praised it as a way to improve children’s health, but others said new regulations would be a burden.

 

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
2

Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
3

Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man's murder conviction
4

Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft
5

Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season