KGLO News KGLO News Logo

NEW POLL: Americans Are Widely Pessimistic About Democracy In The United States

July 14, 2023 11:40AM CDT
Share
FILE - Protester David Barrows carries a sign during a rally to press Congress to pass voting rights protections and the "Build Back Better Act," Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Washington. A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans.

Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies on key issues don’t do a good job of representing what most Americans want, on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion.

According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 53% say Congress is doing a bad job of upholding democratic values, compared with just 16% who say it’s doing a good job.

For the latest

Trending

1

More information released on human remains found in Mason City, police asking public for help
2

Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
3

Criminal complaint reveals more details about stabbing at Mason City liquor store
4

Three north-central Iowans headed to federal prison on meth convictions
5

North-central Iowa armored car guard pleads guilty to stealing thousands from ATMs