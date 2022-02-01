      Weather Alert

New Mexico U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan Suffers Stroke

Feb 1, 2022 @ 3:36pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized last week, when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue.

The 49-year-old Democrat checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday.

His chief of staff says the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

He then underwent decompressive surgery to ease the swelling he was experiencing.

Lujan remains in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, his office says.

For the latest

Trending
Central Iowa women jailed after pursuit in Franklin, Cerro Gordo counties
UPDATED STORY --- Britt man now charged with robbing three convenience stores in Mason City, one in Clear Lake
Authorities search for Mason City man after he successfully flees during pursuit
Bill would let Iowa doctors prescribe ivermectin for critically ill COVID patients
Arrest made in Clear Lake convenience store robbery while another Mason City convenience store robbed
Connect With Us