New ‘Iowa Poll’ shows Trump leads, Haley tied with DeSantis

DES MOINES — A new “Iowa Poll” from the Des Moines Register and NBC News shows former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tied for second place with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but both trail former President Trump by 27 points.

Trump’s lead has increase slightly from the Register’s Iowa Poll in late August.

Haley and DeSantis both registered 16% support in this latest Iowa Poll. It found Haley has a growing amount of support among independents who plan to register as Republicans to vote on Caucus night. A third of independents said they plan to vote for Trump, Haley got 22% and DeSantis got 12% of independents.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who recently announced he was ‘all-in on Iowa,” was a distant third in the poll, with 7% support. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has not campaigned in Iowa this year, got 4%, as did businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.9%. It was conducted from October 22-26 and includes responses from 404 likely Iowa Caucus-goers. Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race on the 27th. Pence had 2% in the Iowa Poll, but all respondents were asked who their second choice candidate was and those second choice responses were added to other candidates.