New Hampton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Cerro Gordo County sexual abuse case

Mar 25, 2021 @ 10:38am

MASON CITY — A New Hampton man accused of sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

23-year-old Dylan Jones was arrested in November after being accused of committing a sexual act with a 15-year-old, knowing the age of the victim prior to the act.

Jones was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, but pleaded guilty this week to enticing a minor under the age of 16 with the intent to commit an illegal act, a Class D felony.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

