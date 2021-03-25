New Hampton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Cerro Gordo County sexual abuse case
MASON CITY — A New Hampton man accused of sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
23-year-old Dylan Jones was arrested in November after being accused of committing a sexual act with a 15-year-old, knowing the age of the victim prior to the act.
Jones was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, but pleaded guilty this week to enticing a minor under the age of 16 with the intent to commit an illegal act, a Class D felony.
Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.