New Hampton man convicted in Charles City infant’s death loses appeal of conviction

CHARLES CITY — A New Hampton man convicted of child endangerment resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter connected to the 2019 death of his three-and-a-half month old Charles City child has lost an appeal of his conviction.

26-year-old Shane Morris was arrested in March 2020 on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Prosecutors say Morris was taking care of the child at a Charles City home on the morning of August 3rd, 2019, where he committed an act which caused the child to be transported to the Floyd County Medical Center. The child was later airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester.

Medical staff say they observed a large bulge on the side of the child’s head with tests showing a skull fracture that was likely a result of non-accidental trauma. The child died the next day.

Morris contends that while he was walking with the child in his arms that he tripped, the child’s head struck the edge of their kitchen counter, and that he fell on the floor with the child under him.

A Floyd County jury found him guilty in February 2022 of the child endangerment charge, but on the murder charge found him guilty of the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Morris appealed his convictions, saying the district court erred by denying the suppression of evidence, abused its discretion in its discretionary ruling, should have excluded the testimony of a state witness, should not have excluded the testimony of a defense witness, and for denying his motion for a new trial.

The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed Morris’ convictions in denying his appeal.