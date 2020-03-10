New Hampton man charged with murdering Floyd County child
CHARLES CITY — Floyd County authorities have arrested a New Hampton man and charged him with murder in the death of a child.
The Charles City Police Department says 25-year-old Shane Morris was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.
Charles City police say they started an investigation into Morris after the report of possible abuse of a three-and-a-half month old child on August 3rd of last year. The child was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment and later was transferred to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester. The child died the next day. No other details about the investigation are being released at this time.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Morris would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.