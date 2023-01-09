KGLO News KGLO News Logo

New Guidance: Use Drugs, Surgery Early For Obesity In Kids

January 9, 2023 12:34PM CST
(AP) – New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says treatments can include medication for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13.

The group said Monday delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity only makes things worse.

Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

Nearly nearly 20% of kids and teens in the U.S. are obese.

