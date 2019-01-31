New girls basketball rankings, 4A & 5A tournament pairings released

DES MOINES — New basketball rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, as well as the 4A and 5A regional tournament pairings.

In the newest rankings, West Hancock is ranked #2 in 1A, Osage is #2 and Clear Lake #4 in 3A, Mason City is #3 in 4A. You can see the full rankings by clicking here

In tournament pairings, Mason City receives a first-round bye in the Class 4A Region 3 bracket of six schools. They’ll host either Independence or Decorah on Saturday February 16th in the regional semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, Boone faces Perry, with the winner playing Gilbert in the regional semifinal.

You can view the regional tournament pairings in all five classes by clicking here