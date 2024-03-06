KGLO News KGLO News Logo

New Free IRS Program Is Helping Its First Users File Their Income Taxes Electronically

March 6, 2024 11:57AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s new free electronic filing system for income tax returns is getting its first users this filing season.

The IRS pilot program is known as Direct File and it’s rolling out in a limited way in 12 states.

If it’s successful and scaled up for the general public’s use, the program could drastically change how Americans file their taxes.

That is, if the agency can keep enough money flowing to see the program through development despite threats to its funding.

A Texas woman who works for the IRS but isn’t a tax expert was the first user of the new program.

She says she completed her taxes this year in about an hour using the program.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter