New fire chief to be sworn in at Mason City council meeting tonight

MASON CITY — Swearing in a new fire chief and putting in a request to host an annual Iowa summer event are among the items on the agenda for the City Council in Mason City tonight:

=== Erik Bullinger will be sworn in as the city’s new fire chief after being approved for the job by the council last month. Bullinger is a Burlington native who has been serving as a battalion chief with that city’s fire department. He’ll officially start his new position next Monday with a starting salary of $100,900 per year. He’ll replace interim chief Doug Janssen, who has been serving in that position since last November after Al Dyer resigned following a party that included prohibited substances at the fire station.

=== The council will be asked to submit a letter of interest to host the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa in 2019. Mason City hosted RAGBRAI in 2014 after a nearly three-decade gap in being an event overnight city. City Administrator Aaron Burnett in a memo to the council says he believes the city should seek to be an overnight host once again. He says event planners are contacting all the communities that have hosted in the past or have the potential to serve as an overnight host in the future. Burnett says an event like this takes many hours of volunteer time to organize and it’s important to have people ready to handle such a large event. His recommendation is that the city partner with Main Street Mason City to serve as the main planning organization if RAGBRAI awarded an overnight stop for 2019.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.