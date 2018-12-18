New federal report released on how schools are performing

DES MOINES — The Department of Education has released the federal report on how Iowa’s 1300 public schools are performing.

The Every Student Succeeds Act replaces the federal No Child Left Behind Act and grades schools based on their overall performance and also looks at the performance of subgroups of students — children from low-income homes for example.

The performance is measured using student surveys on safety and the learning environment and gauges academic growth as well.

34 schools are identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement because their overall scores fall within the lowest five percent of Iowa schools receiving federal funding, or they are high schools with a graduation rate below 67 percent.

There are 307 schools identified as Targeted Support and Improvement. Schools after one or more of their student subgroups scored the lowest five percent of schools in the state.

Education Department director Ryan Wise says the new system focuses on helping schools find solutions that work — instead of punishing them when they don’t meet expectations.

Looking at local schools, the Mason City Community School District says four of their buildings…Hoover, Harding and Jefferson Elementary Schools as well as the Alternative School…all are performing above the state average score of 54.91. The rest of the buildings are within 4.10 of the state average. None of the Mason City school buildings are on the “Comprehensive Status” list, but three buildings…John Adams Middle School, Lincoln Intermediate, and Mason City High School….received the “Targeted Status” for specific sub groups.

In the Clear Lake Community School District, all three schools met the “Comprehensive Status” list requirements, but the Middle School did receive a “Targeted Status”.

You can view the entire state report by clicking here