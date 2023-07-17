New Drug To Protect Babies And Toddlers From RSV Gets FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old.

It’s made by AstraZeneca and is already approved in Canada and Europe.

RSV is a cold-like nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly.

There are no vaccines for babies yet so AstraZeneca’s shot is expected to fill a critical need.

Pfizer and other companies are developing vaccines for young children and pregnant mothers.