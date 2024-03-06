New date set for Woden man’s murder trial

GARNER — After being postponed last month, a Woden man’s murder trial has now been rescheduled.

56-year-old Roger Crews Junior is accused of murdering Karen Crews on October 27th. Trial information states that authorities found Karen Crews dead after responding to a call for a welfare check on the morning of October 28th. A criminal complaint states that Rogers Crews was the one who made that call to authorities, saying they would need to conduct a welfare check due to Karen Crews’ potential condition. Crews was arrested later that night in Freeborn County Minnesota and charged with first-degree murder.

Crews pleaded not guilty in November with his trial date being continued twice. His trial has now been set for July 24th in Hancock County District Court.

If convicted of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, Crews would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.