New date set for Mason City man’s attempted murder trial

NORTHWOOD — A new date has been set for the attempted murder trial of a Mason City man.

31-year-old Trapp Trotter is accused of stabbing a man from Manly on the night of June 2nd of last year during an incident which happened at the Schoolside Apartments in the 600 block of Seventh Street North in Northwood. The victim suffered multiple stab and slash wounds and was taken to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where he was treated and eventually released.

Trotter pleaded not guilty on July 2nd to charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A motion for a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity was granted in mid-July, with District Judge Rustin Davenport moving the trial to Bremer County District Court in Waverly.

Trotter’s trial has been postponed a number of times due to his repeatedly challenging the jury selection process. His trial is now scheduled to start on April 16th.

Attempted murder and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison.