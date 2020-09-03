New COVID death reported in Winnebago County
DES MOINES — There’s been another COVID-19-related death in Winnebago County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website reported the new death in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning. It brings the death toll in the county to 10 and the listening area’s overall death count to 55, with 20 previous deaths reported in Cerro Gordo County, 17 in Franklin, three in Floyd, two each in Butler and Hancock and one in Wright.
20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area were reported in the same 24 hour period — eight in Cerro Gordo; three each in Franklin and Hancock; two in Worth; and single cases in Butler, Floyd, Kossuth and Winnebago — to bring the area’s number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2751.
There are currently 615 active cases in our area, down four compared to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. There are 251 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, seven cases higher than 24 hours ago; 74 active cases in Winnebago County; 73 in Wright; 39 each in Butler and Kossuth; 36 in Mitchell; 33 in Floyd; 31 in Franklin; 23 in Hancock and 16 in Worth.
19 more people in our area have fully recovered to bring that total up to 2081.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: nine more people are dead for a total of 1134; 662 more cases have been confirmed for a total now of 66,799; 502 more people have recovered for a total of 48,517
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|17
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|10
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|55
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|850
|8
|Butler
|213
|1
|Floyd
|221
|1
|Franklin
|303
|3
|Hancock
|159
|3
|Kossuth
|123
|1
|Mitchell
|114
|
|Winnebago
|166
|1
|Worth
|82
|2
|Wright
|520
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2751
|20
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|251
|Butler
|39
|Floyd
|33
|Franklin
|31
|Hancock
|23
|Kossuth
|39
|Mitchell
|36
|Winnebago
|74
|Worth
|16
|Wright
|73
|
|
|Area Total
|615
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|579
|1
|Butler
|172
|11
|Floyd
|185
|3
|Franklin
|255
|
|Hancock
|134
|1
|Kossuth
|84
|1
|Mitchell
|78
|
|Winnebago
|82
|2
|Worth
|66
|
|Wright
|446
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2081
|19