New COVID death reported in Winnebago County

Sep 3, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — There’s been another COVID-19-related death in Winnebago County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website reported the new death in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning. It brings the death toll in the county to 10 and the listening area’s overall death count to 55, with 20 previous deaths reported in Cerro Gordo County, 17 in Franklin, three in Floyd, two each in Butler and Hancock and one in Wright.

20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area were reported in the same 24 hour period — eight in Cerro Gordo; three each in Franklin and Hancock; two in Worth; and single cases in Butler, Floyd, Kossuth and Winnebago — to bring the area’s number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2751.

There are currently 615 active cases in our area, down four compared to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. There are 251 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, seven cases higher than 24 hours ago; 74 active cases in Winnebago County; 73 in Wright; 39 each in Butler and Kossuth; 36 in Mitchell; 33 in Floyd; 31 in Franklin; 23 in Hancock and 16 in Worth.

19 more people in our area have fully recovered to bring that total up to 2081. 

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: nine more people are dead for a total of 1134; 662 more cases have been confirmed for a total now of 66,799; 502 more people have recovered for a total of 48,517

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 55 1

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 850 8
Butler 213 1
Floyd 221 1
Franklin 303 3
Hancock 159 3
Kossuth 123 1
Mitchell 114
Winnebago 166 1
Worth 82 2
Wright 520
Area Total 2751 20

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 251
Butler 39
Floyd 33
Franklin 31
Hancock 23
Kossuth 39
Mitchell 36
Winnebago 74
Worth 16
Wright 73
Area Total 615

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 579 1
Butler 172 11
Floyd 185 3
Franklin 255
Hancock 134 1
Kossuth 84 1
Mitchell 78
Winnebago 82 2
Worth 66
Wright 446
Area Total 2081 19
