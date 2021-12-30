      Weather Alert

New COVID cases in north-central Iowa up slightly compared to last week

Dec 30, 2021 @ 10:55am

MASON CITY — New COVID case rates in north-central Iowa in the past week are slightly up when compared to the week before.

According to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 395 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the nine-county KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the past week, compared to 357 the week before.

17% of the new cases in the listening area are in those under the age of 18, while 20% are in the 18-29 age group. In Cerro Gordo County, 22% of the positive tests in the past week are under the age of 18, while 24% are aged 18-29.

The listening area’s seven-day positivity rate is at 8.1% compared to 8% last week, while the 14-day positivity rate is at 7.9%, down from last week’s 8.6%. Wright County continues to see the worst positivity rates in our listening area, with the seven-day rate of 17.9% and 14-day rate of 17.3%.

Eight new deaths have been reported in the listening area in the last week, with four of those deaths in Cerro Gordo County and single deaths in Butler, Floyd, Hancock and Mitchell counties.

Hospitalization numbers are down in the north-central Iowa medical region. Two weeks ago, 53 people were in a north-central Iowa hospital, with only 27 hospitalized currently. Of those 27, 22 were not vaccinated, and there were not any patients under the age of 30.

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 9661 121
Butler 2715 35
Floyd 3040 24
Franklin 2185 36
Hancock 2552 23
Mitchell 2144 33
Winnebago 2623 33
Worth 1417 19
Wright 3024 71
Area Total 29361 395
Last week total 28966 357

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Last Week
0-17 17% 19%
18-29 20% 14%
30-39 15% 18%
40-49 14% 12%
50-59 10% 13%
60-69 16% 14%
70-79 5% 6%
80+ 2% 4%

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 8 8 8.5 9.8
Butler 7.9 7.3 6.7 7.8
Floyd 3.5 4.8 5.6 5.2
Franklin 8.8 5.9 4.5 5.6
Hancock 7.5 7.6 8.8 9.3
Mitchell 8.9 8.4 6.4 7.3
Winnebago 7.9 10 12.3 12.9
Worth 4.7 5.3 4.4 6.1
Wright 17.9 17.3 16.8 16.3
Area Total 8.1 7.9 8 8.6

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 136 117 19 4
Butler 48 41 7 1
Floyd 54 43 11 1
Franklin 35 32 3
Hancock 42 34 8 1
Mitchell 47 43 4 1
Winnebago 41 35 6
Worth 10 9 1
Wright 54 45 8
Area Total 467 399 67 8
Last week total 456 391 67 3

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 27 30
ICU 3 4
Vaccinated 5 3
Non-Vaccinated 22 27
