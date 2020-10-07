      Weather Alert

New COVID-19 death in Hancock County

Oct 7, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Another COVID-19-related death has been reported in our listening area. According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the death came in Hancock County. It brings the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to three and the listening area’s total to 69.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the listening area while 38 more people were listed as fully recovered.

The number of active cases in the listening area at 11 o’clock this morning was 757, down from 765 at 11 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate at 11 o’clock this morning was 7.1%, the same as it was 24 hours earlier. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average positivity rate stood at 6.1%.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: 14 more deaths were reported for a total of 1414; 894 new cases were identified to bring the pandemic total to 93,448; 1016 more people have recovered for a total of 73,237.

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 8
Franklin 18
Hancock 3 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 14
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 69 1

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1121 2
Butler 301 8
Floyd 381 5
Franklin 353
Hancock 217 1
Kossuth 330 2
Mitchell 203 2
Winnebago 347 2
Worth 118
Wright 625 9
Area Total 3996 31

 

 

Active Cases 10/7/20
 Active Cases 10/2/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 194 200 192
Butler 32 21 20
Floyd 47 49 48
Franklin 13 19 18
Hancock 18 22 21
Kossuth 169 169 161
Mitchell 52 66 69
Winnebago 122 122 119
Worth 25 28 27
Wright 85 70 67
Area Total 757 766 742

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 904 9
Butler 267 3
Floyd 326
Franklin 322
Hancock 196 2
Kossuth 161 12
Mitchell 151 6
Winnebago 211 5
Worth 93 1
Wright 539
Area Total 3170 38

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6.1
Butler 6.3
Floyd 8.1
Franklin 2
Hancock 7
Kossuth 11.2
Mitchell 3.3
Winnebago 10.7
Worth 6.8
Wright 8.1
Area Average 7.1
