New COVID-19 death in Hancock County
DES MOINES — Another COVID-19-related death has been reported in our listening area. According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the death came in Hancock County. It brings the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to three and the listening area’s total to 69.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the listening area while 38 more people were listed as fully recovered.
The number of active cases in the listening area at 11 o’clock this morning was 757, down from 765 at 11 o’clock Tuesday morning.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate at 11 o’clock this morning was 7.1%, the same as it was 24 hours earlier. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average positivity rate stood at 6.1%.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: 14 more deaths were reported for a total of 1414; 894 new cases were identified to bring the pandemic total to 93,448; 1016 more people have recovered for a total of 73,237.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|3
|1
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|14
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|69
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1121
|2
|Butler
|301
|8
|Floyd
|381
|5
|Franklin
|353
|
|Hancock
|217
|1
|Kossuth
|330
|2
|Mitchell
|203
|2
|Winnebago
|347
|2
|Worth
|118
|
|Wright
|625
|9
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3996
|31
|
|
|Active Cases 10/2/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|194
|200
|192
|Butler
|32
|21
|20
|Floyd
|47
|49
|48
|Franklin
|13
|19
|18
|Hancock
|18
|22
|21
|Kossuth
|169
|169
|161
|Mitchell
|52
|66
|69
|Winnebago
|122
|122
|119
|Worth
|25
|28
|27
|Wright
|85
|70
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|757
|766
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|904
|9
|Butler
|267
|3
|Floyd
|326
|
|Franklin
|322
|
|Hancock
|196
|2
|Kossuth
|161
|12
|Mitchell
|151
|6
|Winnebago
|211
|5
|Worth
|93
|1
|Wright
|539
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3170
|38
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.1
|Butler
|6.3
|Floyd
|8.1
|Franklin
|2
|Hancock
|7
|Kossuth
|11.2
|Mitchell
|3.3
|Winnebago
|10.7
|Worth
|6.8
|Wright
|8.1
|
|
|Area Average
|7.1