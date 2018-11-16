New Cerro Gordo County Engineer Announced

MASON CITY- The next Cerro Gordo County engineer is a north Iowa native. Brandon Billings has been name the next county engineer. The 33 year old Billings is a Nora Springs native who has been working in the Cherokee County engineer’s office since 2010.

He is the current Cherokee County engineer and has been since May 2016. He previously worked with the Iowa DOT before his time in Cherokee County.

Billings was one of four applicants for the job and his hiring comes less than a month after longtime Cerro Gordo County Engineer Mary Kelly resigned. Her last day was on October 26th.

Billings will begin January 7th with an annual salary of $105,000.