New Cerro Gordo County Engineer Announced
By KGLO News
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

MASON CITY- The next Cerro Gordo County engineer is a north Iowa native. Brandon Billings has been name the next county engineer. The 33 year old Billings is a Nora Springs native who has been working in the Cherokee County engineer’s office since 2010.

He is the current Cherokee County engineer and has been since May 2016. He previously worked with the Iowa DOT before his time in Cherokee County.

Billings was one of four applicants for the job and his hiring comes less than a month after longtime Cerro Gordo County Engineer Mary Kelly resigned. Her last day was on October 26th.

Billings will begin January 7th with an annual salary of $105,000.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

AG Says Budget For Iowa DOJ At “Perilous” Point Early Morning Accident Sends Two To Hospital Mason City Police Trying To Locate Missing Teen Mason City man charged after investigation into missing woman Charles City woman charged with attempted murder Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mason City