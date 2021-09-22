      Weather Alert

New cases, hospitalizations for COVID up in north-central Iowa according to latest state data

Sep 22, 2021 @ 5:10pm

MASON CITY — Positivity rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to soar in north-central Iowa as three more deaths have been reported in our listening area.

According to the newest data released on Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, two COVID-19-related deaths happened over the last week in Cerro Gordo County while one was reported in Hancock County.

531 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the last week, compared to 461 new cases the week before. The 7-day positivity rate jumped up from 7.6% last Wednesday to 9.2% this week, with the 14-day positivity rate going from 7.2% to 8.2%.

Almost 60% of the new cases reported in the last week are people under the age of 40. 28% are those under the age of 18, 16% in the 18-29 age range, and 14% in their 30s.

COVID hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region have climbed from 27 last week to 42 this week. 12 of those patients are in an intensive care unit, compared to six in an ICU last week. Of those 42 patients, 31 have not been vaccinated for COVID. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 104 87 17 2
Butler 36 31 5
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 24 21 3
Hancock 36 29 7 1
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 41 34 7
Area Total 365 307 58 3
Last week total 362 304 58 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 6899 174
Butler 2025 26
Floyd 2153 79
Franklin 1650 41
Hancock 1819 34
Mitchell 1579 45
Winnebago 1834 57
Worth 1018 31
Wright 2303 44
Area Total 21280 531
Last week total 20749 461

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 9.4 8.5 7.2 7
Butler 5 4.8 4.7 4.2
Floyd 10.6 9.8 9 9
Franklin 6.9 6.3 5.6 5.5
Hancock 9.7 6.5 6.6 5.3
Mitchell 9 6.6 5.4 7
Winnebago 11.4 10.5 9.2 9.1
Worth 11.3 11.6 11.5 7.2
Wright 9.9 11.4 15.5 12.5
Area Total 9.2 8.2 7.6 7.2

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 42 27
ICU 12 6

 

 

% Vaccinated Total Previous week
Cerro Gordo 56.3 54.7
Butler 51.5 51.2
Floyd 47.2 46.8
Franklin 46.7 46.2
Hancock 43.7 43.1
Mitchell 43.2 42.8
Winnebago 46.2 45.8
Worth 45.6 45.1
Wright 50.5 49.8

 

 

