New cases, hospitalizations for COVID up in north-central Iowa according to latest state data
MASON CITY — Positivity rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to soar in north-central Iowa as three more deaths have been reported in our listening area.
According to the newest data released on Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, two COVID-19-related deaths happened over the last week in Cerro Gordo County while one was reported in Hancock County.
531 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the last week, compared to 461 new cases the week before. The 7-day positivity rate jumped up from 7.6% last Wednesday to 9.2% this week, with the 14-day positivity rate going from 7.2% to 8.2%.
Almost 60% of the new cases reported in the last week are people under the age of 40. 28% are those under the age of 18, 16% in the 18-29 age range, and 14% in their 30s.
COVID hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region have climbed from 27 last week to 42 this week. 12 of those patients are in an intensive care unit, compared to six in an ICU last week. Of those 42 patients, 31 have not been vaccinated for COVID.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|104
|87
|17
|2
|Butler
|36
|31
|5
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|24
|21
|3
|
|Hancock
|36
|29
|7
|1
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|41
|34
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|365
|307
|58
|3
|Last week total
|362
|304
|58
|3
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|6899
|174
|Butler
|2025
|26
|Floyd
|2153
|79
|Franklin
|1650
|41
|Hancock
|1819
|34
|Mitchell
|1579
|45
|Winnebago
|1834
|57
|Worth
|1018
|31
|Wright
|2303
|44
|
|
|
|Area Total
|21280
|531
|Last week total
|20749
|461
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|9.4
|8.5
|
|7.2
|7
|Butler
|5
|4.8
|
|4.7
|4.2
|Floyd
|10.6
|9.8
|
|9
|9
|Franklin
|6.9
|6.3
|
|5.6
|5.5
|Hancock
|9.7
|6.5
|
|6.6
|5.3
|Mitchell
|9
|6.6
|
|5.4
|7
|Winnebago
|11.4
|10.5
|
|9.2
|9.1
|Worth
|11.3
|11.6
|
|11.5
|7.2
|Wright
|9.9
|11.4
|
|15.5
|12.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9.2
|8.2
|
|7.6
|7.2
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|42
|27
|ICU
|12
|6
|% Vaccinated
|Total
|Previous week
|Cerro Gordo
|56.3
|54.7
|Butler
|51.5
|51.2
|Floyd
|47.2
|46.8
|Franklin
|46.7
|46.2
|Hancock
|43.7
|43.1
|Mitchell
|43.2
|42.8
|Winnebago
|46.2
|45.8
|Worth
|45.6
|45.1
|Wright
|50.5
|49.8