New canoe, kayak launch area on Winnebago River north of East Park opened
MASON CITY — The new canoe and kayak launching area on the Winnebago River just off of 12th Street Northeast in Mason City is now open. The city council last year approved work on the low-head dam project to help make that stretch of the river north of East Park safer and to improve it for recreational use. It features two portage ramps, a paved trail connecting to the existing pedestrian and bike trails as well as a parking area.
The city’s operations and maintenance manager Bill Stangler says he’s glad the project can now be enjoyed by the public. “It adds to the recreational opportunities. It also hopefully improves the fishing above where the old dam used to be. The DNR says it’s going to improve fishing above and below the dam, so that’s yet to be determined I guess.”
Stangler says the area is designed to allow a fish passage in one area while allowing kayaks and canoes to navigate through another area. “The east side of the river has rocks placed in what creates a fish ladder, and the idea is that the fish when are ready to spawn can move up that fish ladder. The west side is the boat passage side for the kayak people. Obviously people can try and go down the fish passage side if they so choose, but that’s not what the original design was for.”
Stangler says safety is improved for people using the river with this project. “It eliminates the water problems during high flood stages underneath the low-head dam when people try to inner-tube down it or do whatever, they should eliminate that. As with anything, you can always have an accident of some kind, so we need to be cognizant of that and be safe in everything we do.”
It’s Mason City’s second dam improvement project on the Winnebago River. A third project on a dam located in East Park will take place this fall.