New and ongoing unemployment claims dropped last week

May 22, 2020 @ 4:57am

DES MOINES — The number of first-time unemployment claims dropped again last week.

Iowa Workforce Development reports the new claims were 13,040. That’s down by nearly 2,800 from the previous week. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 187,375 — which is down by nearly 2,700 — and is the first drop in ongoing claims in nine-weeks.

Manufacturing saw the most new claims last week with 4,679. Self-employed saw 1,251 and Health Care and Social Assistance saw 1,216 new claims.

