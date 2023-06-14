KGLO News KGLO News Logo

New Airline Planes Will Be Required To Have Secondary Barriers To The Cockpit To Protect Pilots

June 14, 2023 11:48AM CDT
(Associated Press) – It will be harder to break into the cockpit on new airline planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a final rule Wednesday that will require commercial planes built after mid-2025 to have secondary barriers for extra security when the main cockpit door is open.

Pilot groups have been lobbying for the change.

Officials call the rule an important step to give pilots more protection.

In 2018, Congress ordered the FAA to require secondary barriers, but the agency didn’t issue a proposal until last year.

