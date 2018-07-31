Nearly 8,000 ticketed after traffic camera is turned back on
By KGLO News
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 11:49 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines officials say nearly 8,000 tickets have been issued to speeders in the first month of renewed operation of an Interstate 235 traffic camera.

The Des Moines Register reports that the camera monitors eastbound lanes near Waveland Golf Course and was turned back on June 25.

Citations hadn’t been issued since April 26 last year, upon an order from the Polk County District Court. Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine took action to keep the cameras operating after the Iowa Transportation Department ordered some speed cameras turned off, saying the cameras didn’t make interstates safer.

This past April 27, however, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the department didn’t have authority over speed cameras.

The Des Moines Police Department had reported an increase in speeding after the ticketing halted.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cerro Gordo supervisors approve exploring shifting mental health services into a different region Work on Prestage pork plant near Eagle Grove enters third year Mason City man accused of fighting with police, having loaded handgun in pocket Rudd man accused of stabbing wife with screwdriver pleads not guilty Buffalo Center man accused of breaking into house, strangling woman Investigators to update public on search for Iowa student