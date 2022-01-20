      Weather Alert

NCAA Adopts New Policy For Transgender Athletes

Jan 20, 2022 @ 1:04pm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.

Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body.

It will then be subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee to the Board of Governors.

The policy is effective immediately.

NCAA rules on transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Penn swimmer Lia Thomas started smashing records this year. She competed on the men’s team before transitioning.

For the latest

Trending
New verification proposed for Iowans receiving government food, health care benefits
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to conceal crime pleads not guilty
Iowa Guard units, including 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City, likely going to Poland, in support of NATO
About 80% of soldiers in Iowa Army and Iowa Air National Guard fully vaccinated
Connect With Us