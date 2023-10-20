Navigator CO2 cancels plans for carbon capture pipeline

OMAHA — Plans have been canceled to construct one of the carbon capture pipelines proposed to run through portions of north-central Iowa.

Navigator CO2 in a statement cited the unpredictable nature of the regulation and government process, which was especially difficult in Iowa and South Dakota. The company last week announced that they were withdrawing its application for a key permit in Illinois and putting all their permit applications on hold. South Dakota regulators last month had denied a permit.

The proposed 1,300-mile project would have carried carbon dioxide emissions from more than 20 industrial plants across Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois, with it being sequestered underground at a site in Illinois.

The proposed Navigator pipeline route in Iowa included placement in Franklin, Floyd, Butler and Kossuth counties in north-central Iowa.