NATO Chief Says No Timetable Set For Ukraine’s Membership

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the leaders of the military organization’s member nations have agreed to allow Ukraine to join “when allies agree and conditions are met.”

Stoltenberg spoke on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the alliance’s failure to set a timetable for Ukraine’s membership as “absurd.”

Stoltenberg told reporters that leaders “have reaffirmed Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan.”

He says the decision will change Ukraine’s membership path from two steps to one step but added that Ukraine would join “when allies agree and conditions are met.”