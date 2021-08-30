National Weather Service completes assessments of tornadoes near Marble Rock Friday
First of two tornadoes west of Marble Rock (Credit: Willard Sharp via NWS-LaCrosse)
MARBLE ROCK — Preliminary storm assessments have been completed for two tornadoes that touched down near Marble Rock on Friday evening.
The National Weather Service in LaCrosse, which covers Floyd County, says the first tornado started near the intersection of 270th and Dancer Avenue at 5:51 PM, being on the ground for about two minutes. The path lasted a mile to near the intersection of 270th and Echo Avenue, with the maximum width of 45 yards and estimated peak wind gusts of 75 miles per hour.
The Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF-0, saying that damage was mainly to crops but one nearby farm had some damage to an outbuilding roof.
The second tornado touched down at 5:58 PM between 270th Street and Ackley Creek Park, trekking in the far southeastern part of Marble Rock, and lasted 3.2 miles to just south of the intersection of 280th and Kirkwood Avenue.
The Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour, with a maximum width of 135 yards. Besides damage to crops and trees, several farms and homes were damaged, with one farm southeast of town having nearly every building destroyed.