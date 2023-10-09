National Democrats give initial approval to new Iowa Caucus plan

DES MOINES — Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says their plans for the 2024 Iowa Caucuses have been found in conditional compliance with the national party. The National Democratic party moved Iowa out of its first spot for 2024, and the plan is designed to keep Iowa Democrats on the same night as Iowa Republicans without going against the national party.

“First, Iowa Democrats will be able to register for our mail in process starting November 1 2023. Then Iowa Democrats will hold our in person caucuses on January 15th, 2024. And the Iowa Democratic Party will release our Presidential Preference card results on March 5th 2024,” Hart says. Hart says they believe this delegate selection plan meets the requirements of the national party for the timing of the results, and for the Iowa law that requires caucuses to be held in person.

Hart also says Iowa Democrats will get a chance to move back to the front of the line in four years. “I have had repeated reassurance from the rules and bylaws committee and its co chairs that the presidential nominating calendar discussions will once again be opened up for 2028. Where I expect that I will compete strongly for a significant voice in the selection of our Democratic nominee. As we have for years,” Hart says.

Scott Brennan, and Iowan who is on the Democratic National Committee says he is confident Iowa will get another shot as well. “The co-chairs have said publicly and members of the committee have said publicly that there are no legacy states for 2028. And all bets are off,” Brennan says. “And I told them in the breakfast this morning that we intend to be first in 2028. So we’re here to support the president in 2024. And by doing bliss and results on March 5th, that’s what we’re doing. But all bets are off for 2028.”

Hart says the whole goal of Iowa Democrats is to create an inclusive and accessible caucus process.