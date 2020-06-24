Nashua-Plainfield teacher wins National History Day Contest Teacher of the Year Award
Suzy Turner with NHD Executive Director Cathy Gorn in Brussels, Belgium, during a 2019 trip to Europe with other NHD teachers (Photo courtesy National History Day
NASHUA — A Nashua-Plainfield High School teacher has won a national history award. Suzy Turner has been named as the winner of the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award for the high school division of the National History Day Contest. Turner has been teaching and coaching National History Day students for 16 years.
Turner says she loves National History Day because over the course of her career, it has transformed her teaching as well as her students’ learning, as well as the trajectory of their lives. “National History Day provides students with tons of voice and choice in their learning through the topics and the project categories they select, while at the same time engaging them in incredibly rigorous research and analysis as they develop their projects. One of my students this past year probably put it best when he described National History Day as both the most challenging and enjoyable learning experience of his entire high school career.”
Turner says history is important because it gives us a lens to the future by looking at the past. “It also provides us with context for understanding ourselves, our communities, and the greater world in which we live. By seeing the role individuals have played in the betterment of our society, we become inspired to exercise responsible citizenship and to become agents of positive change in our own world.”
Turner says it was good to have National History Day celebrated in high schools this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am so glad National History Day isn’t cancelled because virtually every other student-enrichment program chose to cancel their state and national contests. Instead, NHD embraced this year’s theme, ‘Breaking Barriers and History’, and provided an alternate path forward that gave students hope in the midst of despair and an opportunity to showcase their incredible scholarship.”
National History Day in Iowa has been coordinated by the State Historical Society since 1994. Turner as the winner of the award will receive $10,000.