Nashua man sentenced on federal firearms charge
NASHUA — A Nashua man has been sentenced to a year in prison on a federal firearms violation charge.
56-year-old Bradley Mohring pleaded guilty back in April to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says evidence at a previous hearing showed that officers were investigating a burglary at a co-op in Nashua last October, and during that investigation, video footage from the burglary showed a dog present at the time, which was later identified as Mohring’s.
Officers searched Mohring’s home and recovered some of the stolen property as well as a rifle and ammunition. Mohring had previously been convicted of a felony drug trafficking offense in Colorado.
Mohring was sentenced this week by US District Judge C. J. Williams to 12 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.